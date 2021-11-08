Two more Vikings players have to stay away from the team after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, bringing the total of isolated players up to five in the past five days.

Linebacker Ryan Connelly, who played 21 snaps on special teams during Sunday's loss in Baltimore, and practice squad tackle Timon Parris have to clear league protocols to return, with the rules varying on whether they tested positive or were a close contact, as well as vaccinated or unvaccinated.

They join safety Harrison Smith, center Garrett Bradbury, and guard Dakota Dozier who were all placed on the COVID list since Thursday.

"I hate to see our players miss games, obviously. I also hate to see them with the possibility of being possibly sick," coach Mike Zimmer said. "I know Garrett was vaccinated. It's frustrating, but at the same point, the players that are not vaccinated, I think they've made their decisions on what they're going to do and there's really no sense fighting it with me. They are going to do what they are going to do."

Smith and Bradbury tested positive. Bradbury can return this week because he's vaccinated, needing to be symptom free and produce two negative tests taken a day apart. Smith has already been ruled out for Sunday against the Chargers as unvaccinated players must be isolated a minimum of 10 days upon contracting COVID-19.

Smith tested positive hours before kickoff in Baltimore, and was not allowed to return to Minneapolis on the team flight after missing his first meaningful game since 2016. Smith was also held out of the 2019 regular season finale as the team rested starters.

"I know we made some arrangements for him," Zimmer said, "but I'm not really positive on how he got back."