Introduction: Host Michael Rand tried to find a common thread in the Wild's lack of first-round postseason success. Sometimes it's a lack of scoring. Sometimes it's goaltending. Sometimes it's special teams that have doomed them in the last seven playoff appearances. But one common thread: A failure to take advantage of momentum within a series.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to talk through a lot of the questions that persist even after the draft. What's the long-term plan at quarterback after the draft failed to yield Kirk Cousins' obvious successor? How will first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison help the offense? What comes next for Dalvin Cook and Za'Darius Smith?

37:00: Another perspective on Karl-Anthony Towns.

