A day after the Packers released longtime running back Aaron Jones, the Vikings swooped in to pick up the 29-year-old's services.

Jones, who spent seven seasons in Green Bay, becomes the latest former Packers player to defect to the Vikings when agreeing to a one-year deal on Tuesday, according to league sources. The Packers cut Jones on Monday after reported failed attempts to rework his contract. Now Jones will get to play his former team twice next season.

The Vikings' backfield needs Jones' speed, which has been missing since Minnesota cut running back Dalvin Cook, who was in the same 2017 draft class as Jones. The Vikings cut running back Alexander Mattison last week after five seasons, including one as the lead back.

Jones missed six games last season, including a three-game absence due to a knee injury in November. But he looked strong at the end of the season, finishing with three straight 120-yard games from scrimmage. He then ran for at least 100 rushing yards in each of the Packers' two playoff games.

Jones has a history of tormenting the Vikings, rushing for over 100 yards in more games (4) than any other opponent he's faced. He's only once topped the 154 rushing yards he put up in the Vikings' Dec. 2019 home loss to Green Bay.