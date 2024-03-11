The Vikings wasted little time securing help for their pass rush.

Less than an hour after the start of the NFL's free agent negotiating window on Monday, the team agreed to terms with Texans edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. They landed one of the top pass rushers on the market with Danielle Hunter free to negotiate with other teams for the first time.

Greenard, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, broke out for the Texans in coach DeMeco Ryans' first season, posting 12½ sacks while ranking eighth in the league in run-stop percentage among edge defenders, according to Pro Football Focus. His addition gives the Vikings a proven pass rusher at the same time Hunter, D.J. Wonnum and Marcus Davenport are able to pursue other teams.

Their possible departures made pass rush one of the Vikings' biggest needs in free agency, and the team figured to be aggressive in adding pieces for Brian Flores' defense. The pace with which they pursued Greenard -- agreeing to a deal worth $76 million over four years -- spoke to both the degree of their need and the urgency created by the players they could lose on the open market.

The Vikings also worked quickly to fortify their offensive line depth on Monday; they re-signed both David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel.