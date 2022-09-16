Introduction: Host Michael Rand was ready for a clean break from the 2022 Twins after they were swept last weekend by Cleveland, but three wins in a row and the Guardians' loss Thursday breathed a little bit of new life into them. They are now four games back heading into a five-game series in Cleveland. Simple math tells us there's still a path to the playoffs over the last 20 games for a team whose best quality is resilience.

9:00: Ben Goessling joins Rand for an extended discussion about the Vikings. Monday Night Football in Philadelphia will be a significant test, but if Minnesota can go on the road and get another win, there will be a buzz around this team that hasn't been felt for years.

33:00: Scott Frost getting fired is a reminder of the relative calm in Minnesota.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

