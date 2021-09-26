Running back Dalvin Cook is officially inactive for the Vikings' home opener on Sunday afternoon against the Seahawks.

Cook was held out of practices all week due to a sprained right ankle suffered at the end of last week's loss in Arizona. Despite coach Mike Zimmer saying Wednesday the team would "continue to play" Cook through his latest injury, the centerpiece of the Vikings offense will be shelved to heal after he was unable to practice all week.

It's the 22nd game Cook has been ruled out due to injury in his five-year NFL career, and his first absence of this season. Only two running backs — Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Carolina's Christian McCaffery — entered Week 3 with more yards from scrimmage than Cook's 252 yards.

Running back Alexander Mattison will make his third NFL start, with running back Ameer Abdullah and fullback C.J. Ham shouldering the rest of the workload. Mattison's career-high 112 rushing yards came against the Seahawks last year, when he replaced Cook in the second half and eventually missed a hole on a key fourth down.

The defensive end rotation will get a boost with the return of Everson Griffen, who was cleared from the concussion protocol this week. Griffen missed the Week 2 loss in Arizona after a car crash on his way to the team's Eagan headquarters.

Three other Vikings were ruled out due to injury in linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin), and cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring).

The Vikings re-signed Abdullah to the active roster on Saturday and waived tackle Blake Brandel. Guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Parry Nickerson have been elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

Vikings' inactives: Cook (ankle), Darrisaw (groin), Barr (knee), Hand (hamstring), QB Kellen Mond, DE Patrick Jones, and DT James Lynch.

Seahawks' inactives: OT Brandon Shell (ankle), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), WR Dee Eskridge (concussion), LB Benson Mayowa (neck), DE L.J. Collier, QB Jake Luton, and S Marquise Blair.

Seattle will be without Shell, the starting right tackle. Reserve tackle Jamarco Jones is expected to get his sixth NFL start against the Vikings.