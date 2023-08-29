Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Vikings began releasing players Tuesday morning ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline to set an initial 53-man roster. Here's a running list of players who have been informed they'll be let go, according to league sources.

DT Sheldon Day

OLB Luiji Vilain

CB Joejuan Williams

WR Thayer Thomas

RB Aaron Dykes

The Vikings needed to make at least 17 additional moves after also parting ways with 15 players on Monday.

A source said cornerback NaJee Thompson, the undrafted product from Georgia Southern, has been informed he'll make the 53-man roster. Thompson was an immediate standout on special teams before suffering a concussion in the Aug. 19 exhibition against the Titans.