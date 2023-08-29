The Vikings began releasing players Tuesday morning ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline to set an initial 53-man roster. Here's a running list of players who have been informed they'll be let go, according to league sources.
DT Sheldon Day
OLB Luiji Vilain
CB Joejuan Williams
WR Thayer Thomas
RB Aaron Dykes
The Vikings needed to make at least 17 additional moves after also parting ways with 15 players on Monday.
A source said cornerback NaJee Thompson, the undrafted product from Georgia Southern, has been informed he'll make the 53-man roster. Thompson was an immediate standout on special teams before suffering a concussion in the Aug. 19 exhibition against the Titans.