Quarterbacks (3)

In: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

Released: Jordan Ta'amu

The Vikings retained three quarterbacks for the first time since 2018 in part because of a new NFL rule allowing a third passer exemption on gamedays as long as that quarterback is on the active roster. Hall can suit up for games and not count toward the Vikings' 48-player limit on Sundays, which must include eight offensive linemen.

Running backs (4)

In: Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu

Released: DeWayne McBride, Abram Smith, Aaron Dykes

This position is thin and perhaps most subject to change. Nwangwu missed most of training camp because of an undisclosed injury. McBride, the seventh-round pick, needs time on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (6)

In: Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Jalen Reagor, Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailor

Released: Trishton Jackson, N'Keal Harry, Blake Proehl, Lucky Jackson, Garett Maag, Thayer Thomas, Jacob Copeland

No surprises here as Trishton Jackson just misses the roster after another strong summer. Powell, the former Ram, played his way onto the team. He could usurp Reagor as the punt returner.

Tight ends (4)

In: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse

Released: Ben Sims, Colin Thompson

Muse, the 2022 seventh-round pick, might be the surprise addition behind an established pecking order of Hockenson, Oliver and Mundt. The Vikings are committed to playing tight ends more often in 2023, and Muse stood out as a receiver this preseason. He's also a backup long snapper.

Offensive linemen (8)

In: LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Ezra Cleveland, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Ed Ingram, RT Brian O'Neill, G Blake Brandel, C Austin Schlottmann, OT Oli Udoh

Reserve/non-football injury list: G Chris Reed

Released: C Josh Sokol, G Jack Snyder, G Alan Ali, OT Jarrid Williams, OT Christian DiLauro

Traded: OT Vederian Lowe

Reed missed all of training camp, and will miss at least the first four games while on reserve/NFI because of a leg injury he suffered away from the team's facilities this summer. The Vikings might be on the lookout for tackle depth after trading Lowe, the 2022 sixth-round pick.

Defensive tackles and edge rushers (10)

In: OLB Danielle Hunter, DT Harrison Phillips, DT Dean Lowry, NT Khyiris Tonga, OLB Marcus Davenport, OLB D.J. Wonnum, OLB Patrick Jones II, DT Jonathan Bullard, DT Jaquelin Roy, OLB Andre Carter II

Released: OLB Benton Whitley, DT Sheldon Day, DT Esezi Otomewo, OLB Luiji Vilain, DT Ross Blacklock, NT T.J. Smith, NT Calvin Avery

Injured reserve: DT James Lynch

The Vikings are expected to bring back a couple defensive linemen onto the practice squad, including Whitley. Carter, the undrafted rookie who got a team-record $340,000 guaranteed to sign, makes it despite a lackluster summer. But he might have the upside over Vilain, who had three quarterback hits in the exhibition opener at Seattle.

Inside linebackers (4)

In: Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Ivan Pace Jr., Troy Dye

Released: Troy Reeder, Wilson Huber, Abraham Beauplan

Pace is one of three undrafted rookies to make the team, earning praise from start to finish this offseason. The former Cincinnati defender could even start in coordinator Brian Flores' 3-4 front after Asamoah didn't play this preseason because of a shoulder injury.

Defensive backs (11)

In: S Harrison Smith, S Camryn Bynum, S Josh Metellus, S Lewis Cine, S Theo Jackson, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Akayleb Evans, CB Mekhi Blackmon, CB Andrew Booth Jr., CB NaJee Thompson, S Jay Ward

Released: CB Joejuan Williams, CB Jaylin Williams, CB Tay Gowan, CB Kalon Barnes, CB C.J. Coldon Jr.

The Vikings keep six safeties — and could end up using all of them. Flores often deployed defenses with five (nickel), six (dime) and seven (quarters) defensive backs during camp. The "big nickel" look featured three safeties, including Metellus, who appears to be in line for a big role as a slot nickel defender and dime linebacker. Blackmon, the third-round rookie, is expected to be the third cornerback when three are deployed.

Specialists (3)

In: K Greg Joseph, P Ryan Wright, LS Andrew DePaola

Joseph withstood another challenger in Georgia rookie Jack Podlesny, who was released without getting a chance to kick in a preseason game. Joseph made 10 of 11 kicks across three exhibitions.