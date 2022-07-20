The Vikings waived quarterback Nate Stanley on Tuesday, creating an opening on their 90-man roster a week before the team reports for training camp.

Stanley, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 out of Iowa, spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He was waived and placed on injured reserve last August with a back injury, missing all of the 2021 season.

The Vikings' first full-team practice of new head coach Kevin O'Connell's first training camp is scheduled for July 27. The team currently has three quarterbacks on its roster: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond, a third-round draft pick in 2021.

Training camp opens next Tuesday when veteran players must report, according to the collective bargaining agreement. The first session open to the public is Saturday, July 30.