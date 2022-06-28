Kevin O'Connell's first training camp as Vikings head coach won't take it to the limit.

O'Connell will be holding fewer padded practices than the 16 he is allotted by the NFL collective bargaining agreement. The team on Tuesday released its training camp schedule, which featured eight padded practices fans can attend for $5 for adults and free for children under 17; four non-padded practices free for everyone; and two "premier" practices.

Veteran players must report by Tuesday, July 26, according to the collective bargaining agreement, with the first session open to the public on Saturday, July 30.

That practice, which will be without pads or live contact, is one of the two premier practices, costing $10 for adults and $5 for children age 17 or younger. The other premier session is the annual night practice at TCO Stadium on Monday, August 8. The team is making available 4,000 digital tickets per practice, with 7,000 available for the night practice. They must be reserved at Vikings.com.

Season ticket holders can reserve practice tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Ticket sales are open to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Camp will end with joint practices against the 49ers on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, ahead of the teams' preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Vikings open the preseason in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Sunday, Aug. 14.

O'Connell lightened the physical load on players during the spring, taking a jogging pace during some full-team drills. According to the CBA, teams are allowed up to 16 padded practices in training camp and no more than three in a row. The Vikings, with the former Rams brain trust in O'Connell and new head trainer Tyler Williams, will have nine padded practices and no more than two in a row.

"We spent a lot of time, Tyler Williams and myself, making sure from a sports performance standpoint that everything we do will have a purpose," O'Connell said June 8. "But we also are going to work and when we work, we're going to really compete and we're going to push these guys."

The first padded practice will be Monday, Aug. 1, followed by full-contact sessions on Aug. 3, 5-6, 8, 10-11 and 17-18. Non-padded practices are scheduled for Aug. 2, 7, 12 and 16. Camp is expected to be open daily from 11:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with practices from 2:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Key dates for Vikings training camp

July 30: First practice open to fans

Aug. 1: First padded practice

Aug. 8: Night practice at TCO Stadium

Aug. 17-18: Joint practices with the 49ers