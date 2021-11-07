BALTIMORE — Safety Harrison Smith will not play against the Ravens after he became the third Vikings player this week put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday morning.

Smith, who has been following protocols for unvaccinated players, is out a minimum 10 days if he tested positive, which appears to be the case as he was a late scratch just 90 minutes before kickoff. Typically, NFL teams have confirmed positive PCR tests with point-of-care tests.

Safety Myles Dorn has been elevated from the practice squad. Rookie Camryn Bynum, a fourth-round draft pick out of Cal, will make his first NFL start for Smith. If Smith tested positive, he'd also miss the Nov. 14 game at the Chargers.

The Vikings also placed center Garrett Bradbury and guard Dakota Dozier on the COVID list earlier this week. Bradbury, the 18th overall pick in the 2019 draft, will miss his first NFL game in Baltimore.

Center Mason Cole will make his first start for the Vikings. A 2018 third-round pick by Arizona out of Michigan, Cole was acquired for a sixth-round pick in March for depth, which the Vikings will tap into after Bradbury tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Bradbury, who is vaccinated, has been quarantined since Thursday and will need to be symptom free and produce two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to be cleared by NFL protocols to return.

Cole started 32 games in three seasons for the Cardinals before they moved on from him by trading for veteran center Rodney Hudson from the Raiders.

The Vikings will have linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) against the Ravens; both were listed questionable after being limited in practices this week.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce was ruled out for the fourth straight game due to a lingering elbow injury he first suffered in a Sept. 30 practice.

News you can't use: receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler warmed up in black sweatshirts with the words "Free Odell" across the front. The Browns waived receiver Odell Beckham this week.

Vikings' inactives: Pierce (elbow), QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette and LB Chazz Surratt

Ravens' inactives: RB Latavius Murray (ankle), G Patrick Mekari (ankle), WR Sammy Watkins (thigh), DT Brandon Williams (shoulder) and S Ar'Darius Washington