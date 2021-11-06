After last Sunday's last-minute loss to Dallas, the Vikings will try to recover against the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a bye week after a one-sided defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff: Noon

TV: FOX

Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 228. Vikings Radio Network

Line: Ravens by 6, Over/under: 50

Vikings coverage highlights

Vikings' Jefferson covered by family, friends at home

Souhan: Vikings spend too much on players who give them too little

Zimmer needs Cousins and his $150 million arm to save the season

Pierce to miss fourth game, won't face former team

How Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore's unique rushing attack

Neal: Why Danielle Hunter's departure could break the Vikings defense

