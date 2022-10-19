Vikings punter Ryan Wright shook off the rough game, when his only chance to punt ended in a 15-yard shank against the Bears, and shined with all of the opportunity in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.

Wright, the undrafted rookie out of Tulane, was called upon to punt 10 times and he maintained a 44.1-yard average while pinning six inside the Dolphins' 20-yard line. The effort earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday, marking the first such honor for Wright and second for Vikings specialists this season. Kicker Greg Joseph was recognized with the award after a Week 4 win against the Saints.

Wright's second punt in Miami came from the Vikings' own end zone and stopped rolling 73 yards away, tied for the fifth-longest punt in franchise history, to the Dolphins' 18-yard line.

Through six games, Wright and the Vikings' coverage team are pinning 55.5% of punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, which leads the NFL. Wright is also one of six punters without a touchback.