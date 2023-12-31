While the Vikings offense is turning to rookie quarterback Jaren Hall to save the season, he'll have some help on Sunday night against the Packers. Receiver Jordan Addison is officially active and expected to play despite an ankle injury that limited him in practices this week and had him listed questionable.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill is also returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained left ankle suffered Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

The Vikings defense will have cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who will play through a left shoulder injury suffered against Detroit. Blackmon is expected to start again with cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (knee) out for a second straight week.

Tight end Nick Muse, the 2022 seventh-round pick, is active for his first game of the season after T.J. Hockenson was placed on injured reserve this week. Tight end Josh Oliver is expected to start for Hockenson.

Linebacker Troy Dye, who emerged from Sunday's loss to the Lions with an apparent cast on his right wrist, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. The Vikings re-signed linebacker Nick Vigil to the active roster, a day after promoting linebacker Anthony Barr from the practice squad.

Edge rusher Patrick Jones II, the 2021 third-round pick out of Pittsburgh, is expected to start for the injured D.J. Wonnum, who suffered a torn quad against Detroit. The Vikings will patch together reps behind Danielle Hunter and Jones. Rookie edge rusher Andre Carter II is active, and Barr is experienced in the edge rusher role.

Cornerback Jaylin Williams and receiver Lucky Jackson were elevated from the practice squad for depth. Safety Lewis Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, is active for just the sixth time this season. Safety Theo Jackson, the versatile backup, is out with a toe injury. Receiver Jalen Nailor is sidelined for a third week due to a concussion.

Green Bay's depleted defense will be without cornerback Jaire Alexander due to a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) was also placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Packers safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) is active for Green Bay after being listed questionable.

Vikings' inactives: Murphy (knee), Jackson (toe), Nailor (concussion), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle), OT Hakeem Adeniji, G Chris Reed and QB Joshua Dobbs

Packers' inactives: LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks, OT Caleb Jones and LB Brenton Cox Jr.