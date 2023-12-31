Vikings and Packers fans can spend New Year’s Eve together at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Vikings vs. Packers: Watching and following tonight's game

December 30, 2023 - 10:42 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Packers preview and prediction: Which team will stay alive in the playoff hunt?

Vikings starting quarterbacks this season in order, left to right: Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Hall again.

— Star Tribune illustration

December 30, 2023 - 10:22 PM

The Vikings likely need to win their last two games to claim a playoff berth and once again will have to calibrate their offense for a different quarterback.

Coming up for Kevin O'Connell and Matt LaFleur: Another lesson on the importance of quarterbacks

Matt LaFleur (left) and Kevin O’Connell head into Sunday’s matchup without the quarterbacks they’d prefer.

— Associated Press and Star Tribune photos

December 30, 2023 - 3:16 PM

The Vikings and Packers coaches will send Jaren Hall and Jordan Love into an important game instead of Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers.

How turnovers transformed the Vikings season and brought them to the playoff bubble

The Vikings’ turnover problems started in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, when they had three turnovers in the first half.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

December 30, 2023 - 7:37 PM

Coach Kevin O'Connell has been begging his players to hold on to the ball as the Vikings rank 30th in turnovers (30) and turnover differential (minus-9).

As Vikings cycle through quarterbacks, the case for Kirk Cousins' return grows stronger

Kirk Cousins’ absence has loomed over the Vikings for the last two months.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

December 29, 2023 - 5:40 PM

Vikings Insider: Kirk Cousins has a powerful advocate in Justin Jefferson, and the quarterback's absence has shown his value in Minnesota as much as his play.

Jaren Hall will be Vikings starting quarterback vs. the Packers

Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall, shown during practice on Thursday, will start Sunday night vs. the Packers.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

December 28, 2023 - 7:36 PM

With the Vikings on the brink of elimination, a four-interception game against the Lions last week from Nick Mullens opened up the starting quarterback job again.

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. out for Packers game; tackle Brian O'Neill set to return

Vikings top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

December 29, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Among those listed as questionable for the Vikings are receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder).