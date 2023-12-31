The Vikings likely need to win their last two games to claim a playoff berth and once again will have to calibrate their offense for a different quarterback.

The Vikings and Packers coaches will send Jaren Hall and Jordan Love into an important game instead of Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers.

Coach Kevin O'Connell has been begging his players to hold on to the ball as the Vikings rank 30th in turnovers (30) and turnover differential (minus-9).

Vikings Insider: Kirk Cousins has a powerful advocate in Justin Jefferson, and the quarterback's absence has shown his value in Minnesota as much as his play.

With the Vikings on the brink of elimination, a four-interception game against the Lions last week from Nick Mullens opened up the starting quarterback job again.

Among those listed as questionable for the Vikings are receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder).

Vikings QB Nick Mullens on benching: 'I totally understand' Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens says he's been helping his replacement Jaren Hall, knowing that as a backup, "you're still only one snap away, so you have to have thick skin."

NFL playoff scenarios: Can the Vikings be eliminated Sunday? The Vikings' Sunday night game against the Packers might be an elimination game if the Seahawks and Rams both win earlier in the day.

T.J. Hockenson answered some of Vikings' questions, but one remains Because of injuries, we didn't learn the true power of the T.J. Hockenson-Justin Jefferson-Kirk Cousins combo.

Vikings mailbag: Mulling Harrison Smith's future and debating Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's drafts Readers want to know whether safety Harrison Smith will be back with the Vikings next season and how to evaluate the team's recent draft moves.

Mark Craig's Week 17 NFL picks: Lions and Browns are in. Who else will join playoff field? The Vikings and Packers meet in a battle of 7-8 teams, and wins by the Seahawks and Rams earlier in the day would make it an playoff elimination game.

Vikings big question: Will cornerback again be an offseason priority? Injuries to Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon hurt the Vikings on Sunday, when Akayleb Evans was taken out of the game against the Lions.

Podcast: Vikings' outlook at quarterback? Harrison Smith's future? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about Harrison Smith, Kirk Cousins, the rest of the regular season, the 2024 NFL Draft and more.

DirecTV subscribers in Twin Cities may be blocked from watching Sunday's Vikings game The dispute between TEGNA and the satellite dish company continues.

