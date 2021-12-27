Offensive lineman Oli Udoh on Monday became the 21st Vikings player isolated on the reserve/COVID-19 list since the start of November.

It's the latest curveball to a Vikings offense that operated without running back Dalvin Cook and two reserves, quarterback Sean Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill, against the Rams on due to positive COVID tests. Udoh has started 14 games this season, mostly at right guard, where he returned against the Rams to replace the injured Mason Cole.

Udoh, who is vaccinated, will need to produce two negative tests before returning. Those tests can be taken at the same time under updated league protocols for vaccinated players. The Vikings' reserve guards on Sunday were Dakota Dozier and Wyatt Davis.