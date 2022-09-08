The Vikings have had a different punt returner every year since Marcus Sherels last played for the team in 2019. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's second try, after this summer's failed competition between incumbent receivers, came via last week's trade for ex-Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor.

Reagor didn't live up to his billing as a 2020 first-round pick by Philadelphia, but Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Thursday he was thrilled to add a first-round talent who he personally evaluated as one of the top returners in that draft class.

"An immediate guy that spooks the punt team," Daniels said. "He has the speed to race to the edge. He can attack vertically. He's a guy that's very confident back there."

Reagor and Daniels have spent extra time before and after practices this week adjusting return plans to fit Reagor's strengths in time for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Packers. He averaged 9.2 yards on 35 punt returns for the Eagles, giving the Vikings a more experienced option after coaches struggled to convert receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the preseason.

Smith-Marsette was released to make room for the 5-11, 197-pound Reagor, who was acquired to run through people. The Vikings sent a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Eagles in the trade.

"Being able to see him in person it's like, 'Man, this guy's got some weight to him,'" Daniels said. "He's really hard to tackle. He has the ability to make you miss. He's elusive, and obviously he has the home run speed to take it the distance. That's what makes him so spooky."

The Vikings, recently cycling through returners from cornerback Mike Hughes to receiver Dede Westbrook, haven't returned a punt for a touchdown since Sherels did in 2016. The next to try will be Reagor, who said he could've done "way better" in Philadelphia and hopes to move on from an ending that included two muffed punts in the Eagles' playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

"It's just another opportunity to show what I can do," Reagor said. "I'm going to make the most of that and let everything come to me."

'The ball needs to be spread around'

Running back Dalvin Cook said he feels "great" after a third straight summer without preseason snaps, and asserted this week there will be plenty of carries to go around a deep backfield including Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler, the fifth-round rookie who stood out in the preseason.

Perhaps Cook, 27, can stay healthy with a lighter workload. He's averaged at least 21 touches per game over the past three seasons, in which he's missed eight games and played through injuries. The carries could be fewer if head coach Kevin O'Connell calls more passes or spreads the carries around more than the previous coaching staff.

"I'm not going to tell you the X amount or Z numbers we're going to get," Cook said. "But I do need to come out the game. The ball needs to be spread around, but we've got a great group."

Injury reports

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard remained limited during Thursday's practice due to a biceps injury that occurred last month. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said Bullard is expected to play against the Packers as the likely starter replacing Armon Watts, who was cut last week.

"He has some experience with the combination of being a good anchor in your line for the run, but he does add a little pass rush to your operation," Donatell said. "He fit in right here and kind of complemented our front."

Safety Lewis Cine (knee) was also limited. He said Thursday that he's expecting to play against the Packers. Mattison missed practice because of a personal matter.

Packers receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) remained sidelined; offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee), tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) were limited.

