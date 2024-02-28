Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Vikings slipped in this year's NFLPA report card.

But not by much.

The players union released its second-annual, player-voted report card, in which Vikings players gave the team top marks in many categories. Overall, Minnesota ranked as the No. 2 workplace in the NFL just behind the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings ranked No. 1 last year.

The Vikings led the league in four categories: treatment of families, strength coaches, nutritionist and locker room.

They also ranked highly in two new categories offered by the NFLPA: head coach and owner.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Wilf ownership group both ranked second leaguewide.

From the Vikings' report card:

"98% of players feel Kevin O'Connell is efficient with their time (5th overall)."

"The players believe Kevin O'Connell is very willing to listen to the locker room (1st overall)."

"Club owner Zygi Wilf receives a rating of 9.7/10 from Vikings players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities (2nd overall)."

Vikings players didn't feel as strongly about the training staff, which still ranked ninth. The Vikings' training staff under Tyler Williams previously ranked first last spring. This year, the team fired No. 2 trainer Uriah Myrie, who worked directly with players and had a busier year with injuries in 2023 than he did in 2022.

From the Vikings' report card:

"88% of players feel like they receive enough one-on-one treatment (13th overall)."

"The players feel that the training staff moderately contributes to their success (9th overall)."

Overall grades:

Treatment of families: A (1st)

Food/cafeteria: B+ (7th)

Nutritionist: A (1st)

Locker room: A (1st)

Training room: A- (2nd)

Training staff: B (9th)

Weight room: A (8th)

Strength coaches: A (1st)

Team travel: A- (2nd)

Head coach: A+ (2nd)

Ownership: A+ (2nd)















