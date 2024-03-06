The Vikings need talent. Their first path opens next week with NFL free agency, when players can begin agreeing to terms with new teams starting 11 a.m. CT on Monday. Those contracts cannot be officially signed until 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday, when the NFL's 2024 league year begins. For the next five days, we will focus on the position groups where the Vikings have the biggest needs.

All pressure and run stop data comes via Pro Football Focus; salary cap figures courtesy of Over the Cap.

Interior defensive line

The Vikings' interior D-line left a lot to be desired last season. The group's leader, Harrison Phillips, played too much while becoming the first Vikings' interior defender since Kevin Williams to see over 70% playing time. Dean Lowry and James Lynch landed on injured reserve. Journeyman Jonathan Bullard was also leaned upon heavily. The Vikings need top-end talent, specifically interior pass rush, as well as depth to further coordinator Brian Flores' remaking of this defense.

Current roster: DT Harrison Phillips, DT Dean Lowry, DT Jaquelin Roy

Free agents: DT Jonathan Bullard, NT Khyiris Tonga (restricted), DT James Lynch, DT Sheldon Day, DT T.J. Smith (exclusive rights)

Current salary cap invested: $14.3 million, 21st in NFL

Free agents to watch

DT Christian Wilkins (Dolphins): Wilkins, 28, was the Dolphins' first draft pick when Flores was their head coach. A first-round pick in 2019, Wilkins set a career high with nine sacks last season. The Vikings haven't had an interior defender with at least nine sacks in 20 years (Kevin Williams: 11.5, 2004). But they'll have to pay big if they want to lure Wilkins to Minnesota. The neighborhood for top interior defenders is north of $20 million annually.

DT Chris Jones (Chiefs): The headliner of this free-agent class, the 29-year-old Jones is fresh off a Super Bowl win and playoff run in which he had six QB hits, including a 0.5 sack, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in four games. Like Wilkins and fellow free-agent DL Leonard Williams, Jones is expected to cost top dollar for a team looking to put him atop its depth chart.

DT D.J. Reader (Bengals): Reader, who turns 30 in July, is recovering from a torn quad suffered against the Vikings in December. The injury happened early in the game, and it wasn't a coincidence that it preceded running back Ty Chandler's season-best outing. Reader has been a solid run defender and pass rusher for the Bengals, topping 30 pressures each of the last three seasons.

DT Javon Kinlaw (49ers): There's no denying Kinlaw's talent. The former South Carolina standout is a massive human being with athleticism to match. And he's 26 years old. But he's been regarded as an inconsistent NFL player just as he was in college. This Vikings front office has plenty of connections in San Francisco to know more about his time with the 49ers, where Kinlaw did take a step forward last season with a career-high 35 quarterback pressures. Last year, Phillips led Vikings interior defenders with 21 pressures.

DT A'Shawn Robinson (Giants): Robinson, who turns 29 this month, is familiar with the NFC North as a former Lions second-round pick. He's also familiar with this Vikings coaching staff after spending three seasons with the Rams from 2020-202. He crossed over with multiple Vikings coaches, including Kevin O'Connell and new D-line coach Marcus Dixon. Robinson had one of his most productive years in 2021 during the Rams' Super Bowl run.

DT Shelby Harris (Browns): Harris is a little long in the tooth, turning 33 in August. But he could be a possible one-year depth addition. He appeared to play well in a limited role for Cleveland last season and showed he still has some pass rush left in the tank with 22 pressures, including 1.5 sacks.



