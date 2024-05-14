Liz Schepers felt certain it was just a matter of time. Though PWHL Minnesota hadn't scored a goal in two playoff games, falling into an 0-2 hole to Toronto, Schepers and her teammates hadn't lost faith in each other.

"We're a super resilient group," the Minnesota forward said. "Through a tough stretch of games, I don't think we ever felt our belief in each other dip"

Monday, Minnesota finally found the back of the net — and with it, a 2-0 victory at Xcel Energy Center. Maggie Flaherty and Denisa Křížová scored in the second period to give the team its first playoff goals, and goaltender Maddie Rooney earned an 18-save shutout to seal its first playoff win.

Minnesota trails the best-of-five league semifinals two games to one, with Game 4 on Wednesday at Xcel. If a Game 5 is necessary, it will be Friday in Toronto.

The shutout pulled Minnesota out of a few ugly ruts. It broke a seven-game losing streak and ended a string of five consecutive losses to Toronto. Flaherty's goal at 2 minutes, 12 seconds of the second period was the team's first in 159:51, a scoring drought dating to the third period of Minnesota's regular-season finale at New York on May 4.

Toronto coach Troy Ryan called the game his team's worst performance of the year. It might have sustained a greater loss, as star Natalie Spooner was injured in the third period.

Spooner, the PWHL's top scorer in the regular season, was helped up the tunnel after a hard hit from Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle and did not return to the game. Ryan did not have an update on her condition.

"We were just a little bit out of character," Ryan said. "We just didn't do the little things that made us successful all year. We've got to be better in all areas."

Minnesota was shut out twice in Toronto to open the series, falling 4-0 last Wednesday and 2-0 on Friday. Coach Ken Klee liked the way his team played in Game 2, when Rooney allowed only one goal, and he was especially proud Monday.

"We had as many chances as [Toronto] did to win Game 2," Klee said. "It didn't happen. The message [Monday] was, we need to win one game. They stuck together and played hard."

Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell stopped 47 shots in the first two games and entered Game 3 with a shutout streak of 153:34. That stayed intact through the first period, even as Minnesota outshot Toronto 11-2.

A lively crowd announced at 3,344 gave Minnesota plenty of positive energy. Flaherty made things livelier when she fired the puck past Campbell at 2:12 of the second period, who was screened by a crowd in front of the net.

Schepers, who assisted on the goal, set up the second one as well. Her shot hit Campbell, and when the puck dropped to the goalie's feet, Krizova poked it into the net.

Minnesota outshot Toronto 26-18, including a 22-9 edge in the first two periods.

Klee said his message Wednesday will not change. Win one game. After finally breaking through, Schepers feels good about Minnesota's chances.

"It's great to get back in the win column in a huge moment," Schepers said. "It's a credit to the character of our group and how we never quit on each other. We're in this thing now."



