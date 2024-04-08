The first round of the NFL draft is less than three weeks away. All the buzz is that the Vikings will draft their quarterback of the future come April 25, maybe trading up from the No. 11 pick to do it. Vikings coaches and scouts have been zigzagging the country going to pro days and private workouts. They are also busy with on-site visits by draft prospects at the team facilities in Eagan.

With USC quarterback Caleb Williams expected to be taken No. 1 overall by the Bears, here are the next five quarterback prospects who are considered possible long-term starters in the pros.

Which of them should the Vikings choose? Vote in the poll below.

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 223 pounds

At a glance: Vikings scouts and executives have long had eyes on Maye, who is considered by many analysts to be the draft's No. 2 passing talent. He's big. He's got a cannon for an arm. He's mobile, running for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns the past two seasons. Those are coveted traits that turn even unproductive college passers (see: Josh Allen) into high draft picks. Maye is close with new Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and his family. McCown coached Maye at Myers Park High School in Charlotte in 2019.

What they're saying: "The kid is really, really talented," NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "I have seen him play at a high level. I've seen him make big plays in two-minute situations using his legs. I think it's all there. ... There's risk involved. He is not a perfect player, but I think you can fill in the gaps when you have somebody who has size who has a live arm, who is a good athlete, who is by all accounts an incredibly bright, great leader. All the intangible stuff is there."

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

At a glance: Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, won the Heisman Trophy during a breakout season for the Tigers last fall. The dual-threat quarterback nearly doubled his career passing touchdown total, throwing for 40 scores and three interceptions. Daniels was especially efficient throwing deep. His top target, receiver Malik Nabers, is also expected to be a first-round pick.

What they're saying: "Everything got cleaned up and tightened up this year," ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said. "He deserves a ton of credit. Detractors are going to say when you have [receivers Malik] Nabers and [Brian Thomas Jr.], it's easy. But it's not. We've seen a lot of quarterbacks struggle with great receivers around them. He had to do the work to get better from within the pocket."

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Age: 21

Height: 6-2

Weight: 219 pounds

At a glance: McCarthy was incredibly efficient — 72.3% completion, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions — while leading the Wolverines to a national championship. Michigan didn't need him to do much more than manage a run-heavy offense with a lights-out defense. But he's considered a quick-thinking, accurate and reliable passer who thrived when his team needed him.

What they're saying: "I'm really intrigued by him," Miller said. "Great arm strength. Guy only lost one game in two years of college football, which is very impressive no matter if you want to give wins to the quarterback or not. Then it's the ability to get better; the athletic potential is through the roof. He's a good mover and has room to grow into that frame."

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Age: 24 in May

Height: 6-2

Weight: 216 pounds

At a glance: Penix is another college transfer who thrived in his new locale. He left Indiana and went 25-3 as a starter for the Huskies, but ended on a down note, struggling against Michigan in the national title game. That came a week after his 430-yard, two-touchdown performance in a semifinal win over Texas. One question revolves around Penix's injury history, which includes two ACL tears and shoulder problems.

What they're saying: "He plays with smart pocket mobility and a willingness to get rid of the football," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "His delivery is bundled and his release point is very low, but his monster game against Texas showed flashes of impeccable touch."

Bo Nix, Oregon

Age: 24

Height: 6-2

Weight: 214 pounds

At a glance: Nix also thrived in a new environment after he transferred from Auburn to Oregon, where he threw 74 touchdowns to 10 interceptions over the last two seasons. Nix, like Penix, is on the older side for an NFL rookie after turning 24 in February.

What they're saying: "He's accurate. He makes good decisions," Jeremiah said. "We've seen so many examples of quarterbacks shining at their second spot, and I actually think him and Penix, both those guys going through adversity in their first stop I think is good for them wherever they land."