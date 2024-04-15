



This is the first in a series of position previews for the 2024 NFL draft, which begins April 25. Today: Offensive linemen.

Vikings' outlook

The tackles are solid with starters Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, and backup David Quessenberry. The interior is, however, thin and a big concern, per usual. Left guard Dalton Risner remains unsigned, right guard Ed Ingram has struggled in his two seasons as a starter, and center Garrett Bradbury continues to be an underperforming former first-rounder and turns 30 in 2025, the last year of his contract. Free agency has brought in only Dan Feeney, a seven-year veteran guard/center with eight starts the past three years.

Vikings' level of need

High. With bigger needs at oh, say, quarterback as well as cornerback and defensive line, the high priority on the interior offensive line likely will not be addressed on the first two days of the draft since the Vikings have no picks in the second and third rounds. But don't be surprised if this need is addressed on Day 3, when the Vikings have seven picks — two in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Feeney started 48 consecutive games — 32 at left guard, 16 at center — with the Chargers from 2018-20, but was a backup with the Jets and Bears the past three years. He'll back up Bradbury and compete with Blake Brandel for the starting left guard spot unless Risner re-signs. Brandel, a promising backup, has only five career starts. No other backup guard on the roster has played in an NFL regular-season game.

Risner was an in-season upgrade last year when the Vikings decided to sign him and trade Ezra Cleveland to Jacksonville. But even if Risner returns, the Vikings should always been mindful of their interior weaknesses, especially with a new QB leading them this year.

Three names to know

Joe Alt, Notre Dame, tackle: In a banner year for offensive linemen, no one stands higher than the 6-9, 321-pounder from North Oaks, Minn., and Totino-Grace High School. The low-risk, plug-and-play top-10 pick has it all — prototypical size, NFL-ready strength, elite athleticism and the pedigree that comes with being the son of John Alt, a Chiefs Hall of Famer who was a first-round pick 40 years ago.

Troy Fautanu, Washington, guard: An unlikely target of the Vikings, but if they keep the 23rd overall pick and Fautanu is still on the board, his value at that point would be high at a position of need. The 6-4, 317-pounder played left tackle for the Huskies, but projects to the interior in the NFL. Pro Football Focus ranks him 13th among all prospects. He could be an All-Pro caliber guard.

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin, center: A Day 3 prospect, he could be attractive when the Vikings finally get back on the clock in the fourth round (Nos. 108, 129). One of the head-turners at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine, he ran a 4.94-second 40-yard dash at 303 pounds and posted a 7.16-second three-cone drill, breaking Jason Kelce's combine record (7.22).

One sleeper

Mason McCormick, South Dakota State, Guard: The small-school kid certainly started this process as a sleeper, but it appears people are waking up to the 6-5, 315-pounder's big-stage potential. He started 57 consecutive games the past four years. He's known for being explosive with a certain nasty side that will help him overcome the leap to the NFL. If he's still on the board at the end of Day 2, he won't be for long on Day 3.



