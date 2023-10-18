Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport will miss at least four games after the Vikings placed him on injured reserve Wednesday.

Davenport suffered a high ankle sprain while appearing to collide with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the play. Davenport was carted to the locker room and seen in a walking boot on Sunday after the Vikings' 19-13 win in Chicago.

The earliest Davenport can return is Nov. 19 against the Broncos.

The Vikings signed Davenport, a former Saints first-round pick, to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million in March. A right ankle injury suffered days before the Sept. 10 season opener kept him sidelined for all but four snaps of Weeks 1-4. He has two sacks in four appearances — two limited by injury — this season.

The Vikings' available edge rushers include Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II and rookie Andre Carter II on the active roster. Edge rushers Benton Whitley and Luiji Vilain are on the practice squad.

In other roster moves Wednesday, the Vikings activated kick returner Kene Nwangwu to the active roster after he began the season on injured reserve. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was designated to return to practice from injured reserve.