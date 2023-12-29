Thank you for submitting questions for this Vikings mailbag. You can send questions to @Andrew_Krammer on X (formerly Twitter) or andrew.krammer@startribune.com. Listen for answers to more reader questions on the Access Vikings podcast. Let's get to it.

—

Q: Is the legendary Harrison Smith a potential cap casualty this offseason? — Gordon

AK: Smith has talked about how much he's enjoyed playing under coordinator Brian Flores during his 12th NFL season, and perhaps Flores' future in Minnesota will have some impact on what Smith decides to do. The Vikings can clear about $11 million of his $19 million cap hit in 2024 by releasing him, meaning Smith will probably have to accept another pay cut to stay a 13th year in Minnesota. Whether Smith wants to keep playing is a different question. The longest-tenured Vikings player has Flores' support.

"He's really been awesome to work with," Flores said this week. "I think he's Hall of Fame worthy. He's already kind of — I wouldn't say cemented that, but there should certainly be some conversation around that whenever he decides to move forward. Hopefully it's not anytime soon, put that out there right now."

Smith, who turns 35 in February, has jumped back into a more versatile and aggressive role. He has blitzed 91 times this season (after blitzing just 14 times in 2022), according to Pro Football Focus, and he has three sacks and three forced fumbles — tied for a career high. He's still hunting his first interception of the season. Opponents aren't giving him as many opportunities downfield. Last year's defense ranked 30th allowing 156 air yards per game — or how far the ball travels downfield before it's caught. This year, the Vikings defense ranks ninth at 110 air yards allowed weekly.

—

Q: Call me crazy but the Vikings don't seem that far behind the Lions? Won't the NFC North be changing hands soon enough? — Stephen

AK: Since the Lions hit reset with a new GM, Brad Holmes, and new head coach, Dan Campbell, Detroit has given the Vikings the most fits by wins and losses. The Vikings are 2-3 against the Lions since 2021, compared to 3-2 against the Packers and 5-1 vs. the Bears. The Lions' youth movement — from budding stars like tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs — projects a more solid foundation than the Vikings' right now. Detroit is also a year ahead compared to the Vikings' "competitive rebuild," which began in 2022 under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell. They've since added cornerstones like tight end T.J. Hockenson and receiver Jordan Addison, and will need to further bolster this roster to take back the division from Detroit. Of course, roster questions start at quarterback; currently, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are the only passers under contract in 2024.

The Lions shouldn't be the only concern. The Bears appear likely to hold the No. 1 overall pick again and could land USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

—

Q: Looks like we got 3 players in this year's draft; 1 star: Jordan Addison, 1 starter: Ivan Pace Jr., and 1 developmental player: Mekhi Blackmon. If you can pick 1 star, 1 starter and 1 developmental by position (not QB, of course), what would you pick? — Edward

AK: And Pace wasn't even drafted. He was the Vikings' second-highest priority signing after the draft, getting $236,000 guaranteed from Minnesota amid a bidding war with another NFC team. The Vikings eventually beat the Dallas Cowboys for his services. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needed a home-run pick like Addison, selected 23rd overall last spring, to bolster this roster and his early draft record. It's too early to write off players from this year's draft class, so we'll see if fourth-round safety Jay Ward develops into a contributor, or if fifth-round defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy bursts onto the scene in 2024. Not all development happens on a straight and narrow path. Entering the 2021 season, how were you feeling about 2020 sixth-round pick Josh Metellus? Or 2020 fifth-round pick K.J. Osborn? Both have far exceeded expectations.

You're basically asking how would I prioritize non-QB positions in the draft. If you can land a star pass rusher, whether edge or interior, that's my first choice after quarterback. Pressure can be a great equalizer. If I'm adding to a blank roster, then left tackle is my next choice. But for the Vikings, a starting-caliber cornerback is what this defense needs. Blackmon, the third-round rookie, has the talent and intellect to be a part-time role player moving forward — perhaps as a slot defender, given his size limitations — but the Vikings still have issues at outside corner. Akayleb Evans has the size (6-foot-2), but Sunday's division-losing game against Detroit was a rough one for him. After that, I'd add a developmental running back to this Vikings roster. Last year's seventh-round pick, DeWayne McBride, had a rocky transition to the NFL as a rookie. Take another swing at a spot that needs some talent.

—

Q: Looking back, how bad of a miss was that trade with the Lions where they got Jameson Williams and the Vikings picked Lewis Cine? — Dan

AK: For anyone needing a refresher, Adofo-Mensah dealt picks No. 12 and No. 46 in his first Vikings draft to Detroit for picks No. 32, 34 and 66. Take a step back and remember the Vikings entered that 2022 NFL Draft with just six picks, including just three in the top 150. Through various trades — including trading back with the Packers, who took receiver Christian Watson at pick No. 34 — Adofo-Mensah turned the first three picks (No. 12, 46 and 77) into six selections at picks No. 32, 42, 59, 66, 165, and 169. Those players ended up being safety Lewis Cine, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., guard Ed Ingram, linebacker Brian Asamoah, defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo and running back Ty Chandler. Through roughly two years, that looks like a pretty bad haul for moving off pick No. 12 when players such as Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie were available.