The Vikings lost receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson to injuries during Sunday's game against the Lions.
Addison exited in the second quarter after attempting to track down an interception thrown by quarterback Nick Mullens. The deep pass was underthrown and easily picked off by Lions safety Kerby Joseph.
But just as Mullens found a groove, Hockenson took a helmet to the knee from Joseph during a low tackle and 24-yard catch and run. Hockenson, who played through two injured ribs earlier this season, was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.
Receiver Brandon Powell and tight ends Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt stepped into larger roles in the second half.
The Vikings defense also lost edge rusher D.J. Wonnum and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon to injuries.
Wonnum dropped to the turf while rushing Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. He clutched his left knee, which trainers evaluated before he was helped onto a cart and transported into the tunnel. He was ruled out immediately.
Blackmon, the third-round rookie, left with an undisclosed injury. Blackmon, playing a larger role because of cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.'s knee injury, went down clutching his left shoulder and chest area after surrendering a completion to Lions receiver Kalif Raymond in the third quarter.
Blackmon was replaced by cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.
Two Vikings starters — Murphy Jr. (knee) and right tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle) — were ruled out before kickoff.
Joseph, the Lions safety who hit Hockenson, is in the concussion protocol after a flagged helmet-to-helmet hit on Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in the fourth quarter.
Lions defensive end Josh Paschal suffered a hand injury and is questionable to return.
Etc.
- Running back Alexander Mattison returned to a reduced role. Mattison missed last week's loss in Cincinnati, where Ty Chandler got his first NFL start and 157 yards from scrimmage. Chandler started again against the Lions. Mattison didn't enter the game until the second quarter.
- Jefferson needed six yards on Sunday to pass Saints receiver Michael Thomas (5,512) for most receiving yardage in a player's first four NFL seasons. Jefferson's 8-yard catch in the first quarter gave him enough for the NFL record.
- Quarterback Kirk Cousins watched Sunday's loss from the sideline for the first time since suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in the Oct. 29 win in Green Bay.
- Safety Lewis Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, was a healthy inactive for the eighth time this season.