Four of the seven spots in the NFC playoffs have been claimed — the West champion 49ers, the North champion Lions and the two teams in the East, Dallas and Philadelphia — with two games to go. The rest? It's a muddle of 8-7 and 7-8 teams, including the Vikings, who no longer control their own destiny.

NFC division leaders

The four division winners get the top four seeds regardless of record. The No. 1 seed gets a first-round playoff bye; the other six seeds play on the opening weekend of the playoffs (Jan. 13-15, which includes a "Monday Night Football" playoff game).

49ers, 11-3: Clinched the NFC West. Play the Ravens, No. 1 in the AFC, Monday night.

Lions, 11-4: Clinched the North by beating the Vikings on Sunday.

Eagles, 10-4: Have lost three in row, but face the 5-9 Giants on Monday afternoon.

Buccaneers, 8-7: Have won four in a row to pull ahead of the Saints.

NFC wild-card contenders

Cowboys, 10-5: Have already clinched a playoff spot, are a half-game behind the Eagles in the East. Up next: vs. Detroit.

Rams, 8-7: 5-1 in their past six and in the driver's seat. Up next: at Giants.

Seahawks, 8-7: Two wild wins in a row move them into playoff position. Up next: vs. Steelers

Vikings, 7-8: Fell out of a wild-card spot and now need the Rams or Seahawks to lose. Up next: vs. Green Bay.

Packers, 7-8: New Year's Eve game against Vikings is must-win for both teams. Up next: at Vikings.

Saints, 7-8: Loss to Rams on Thursday was costly, but division title still possible. Up next: at Tampa Bay.

Falcons, 7-8: Stopped a skid to stay close in the South. Up next: at Chicago.