The Vikings need to pivot to another veteran quarterback.

Kirk Cousins' decision to sign with the Falcons is the biggest domino to fall in the free agent quarterback market. The Vikings now must fall in line, shifting to Plan B for a veteran passer to pair with an expected rookie draft pick in late April.

Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield are already off the board after Wilson reportedly agreed with the Steelers and Mayfield with the Buccaneers over the weekend. Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs is also a free agent, but he is not expected to return to Minnesota.

QB Justin Fields (Bears): The 2021 first-round pick is still a member of the Chicago Bears, but he's reportedly available via trade. Chicago holds the No. 1 overall pick that is expected to be USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Fields has been through three different offenses in three NFL seasons. He could benefit from a change of scenery and the right fit in a playbook that would accentuate his strengths. Fields threw for a career-high 2,562 passing yards last season.

QB Ryan Tannehill (Titans): Tannehill turns 36 this summer and would be a clear placeholder for an expected rookie quarterback. His ankle injury led to rookie Will Levis taking the starting job last season. But he has been productive in play-action schemes before, and could give the Vikings some coveted breathing room for a potential new passer in this year's NFL Draft.

QB Jacoby Brissett (Commanders): Brissett, 31, watched from the sideline last season behind Washington quarterback Sam Howell. He has been efficient as a journeyman before, throwing for nearly 3,900 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over his last 16 starts for the Browns and Dolphins. Those Dolphins starts were played under then-Miami head coach Brian Flores, who is now the Vikings defensive coordinator.

QB Sam Darnold (49ers): The former first-round pick threw for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone start for the 49ers at the end of last season. The former USC star turns 27 years old this summer and has 56 NFL starts under his belt between the Jets, Panthers and 49ers. He's another available reclamation project.

QB Joe Flacco (Browns): One of the comeback stories of the NFL last season, Flacco showed he had a little more left in the tank. Now he's 39 years old and probably won't be anyone's answer beyond a short run next season. If Flacco still wants to play, the Vikings aren't a bad spot considering the surrounding talent, coaches and facilities.

QB Trey Lance (Cowboys): The Marshall, Minn., native and former first-round pick was traded last year from the 49ers to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. Perhaps the Vikings could finally land him after all of last year's speculation surrounding Lance and his home state team. He'd likely require another Day 3 draft pick and a roughly $5 million salary that includes a $4 million roster bonus due this summer.

QB Mason Rudolph (Steelers): Rudolph, who turns 29 this summer, was efficient over three starts for the Steelers at the end of last season. He may have flashed the kind of progress that rekindles hope in a former third-round draft pick. He has just 13 career starts and would be among the bargain options.