John Randle, the Vikings Hall of Famer who loves playing golf as much as he treasured terrorizing quarterbacks back in the day, has found a way to mix his two pleasures.

The former defensive tackle is at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Tuesday to help announce a golf tournament that will debut in 2025 and combine members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the PGA Champions Tour.

The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be held March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament will feature 78 PGA Champions Tour players and 26 football legends who will compete for a $2.2 million purse.

The three-day tournament will be televised by the Golf Channel.

And, yes, one can assume Johnny Randle will be bullrushing and/or swim-moving his way into the field.

Joining Randle in Canton for Tuesday's announcement are fellow Hall of Famers Ronde Barber and Anthony Muñoz, and PGA Champions Tour legend Bernhard Langer.



