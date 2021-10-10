Running back Dalvin Cook tested his sprained right ankle before Sunday's game against the Lions, shuffling in different directions and lightly jogging under the watch of a Vikings assistant strength and conditioning coach Derik Keyes.

But the pregame decision was made quickly, as Cook headed back into the locker room after about 10 minutes and the rest of the backfield — Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and C.J. Ham — came onto the field with other teammates for group warmups.

Cook was listed questionable for a third straight week due to the ankle injury suffered Sept. 19 in Arizona. Mattison will get his second start of the season. His last start against Detroit went well, racking up 145 yards from scrimmage and two scores in the 2020 season finale.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce was ruled out Friday after missing practice all week due to the elbow injury suffered in practice before the Browns loss. Pierce exited the game after the first half and underwent an MRI that determined he'd be out for "a while," a league source told the Star Tribune this week.

Defensive tackle Armon Watts is expected to start for Pierce, leaving Sheldon Richardson in his role off the bench.

Cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand did not clear league COVID-19 protocols to return from quarantine, and the Vikings promoted corners Tye Smith and Parry Nickerson from the practice squad for Sunday. Guard Dakota Dozier was also elevated from the practice squad.

Vikings' inactives: Cook (ankle), Pierce (elbow), Smith-Marsette (toe), QB Kellen Mond, DE Patrick Jones II and G Wyatt Davis

Lions' inactives: DE Jashon Cornell, DL Eric Banks, RB Jermar Jefferson, CB Daryl Worley, LB Jessie Lemonier and WR Tom Kennedy

Tight end T.J. Hockenson and tackle Penei Sewell will start for the Lions after being listed questionable due to injuries.