MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In Dalvin Cook's first NFL game back in his hometown, the Vikings will have Alexander Mattison available to spell him.

Mattison, who'd been listed as questionable for the game with a shoulder injury, is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Coach Kevin O'Connell had said Friday that Mattison was trending toward playing; his active status means the Vikings will have their primary complement to Cook while he continues to play with his own shoulder injury.

The Vikings had ruled edge rusher D.J. Wonnum out with an illness on Saturday. They will have linebacker Luiji Vilain active for the first time this season. They will also have second-round pick Andrew Booth active for the first time since Week 1, as the cornerback returns from a quadriceps injury.

The Dolphins, who will start third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, won't have left tackle Terron Armstead. They declared him inactive for Sunday's game with a toe injury, in a development that could help the Vikings put additional pressure on Thompson. Veteran Brandon Shell will start in Armstead's place at left tackle.

Former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active for the Dolphins, but will back up Thompson after being cleared to return from concussion protocol.

Here is the Vikings' full list of inactives:

S Theo Jackson

G Chris Reed

G Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

DL Khyiris Tonga

LB D.J. Wonnum