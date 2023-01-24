Running back Dalvin Cook is headed to a fourth straight Pro Bowl.

Cook will replace Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who suffered a fractured leg and high ankle sprain during Dallas' playoff loss in San Francisco last weekend. The Vikings running back was originally voted as a first NFC alternate behind Pollard, the Giants' Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' Miles Sanders.

Cook joins the five Vikings players originally voted onto the NFC roster: receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, quarterback Kirk Cousins, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and long snapper Andrew DePaola.

For the fourth straight season, Cook had at least 1,100 rushing yards among 1,300 yards from scrimmage. He reached 10 touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving) for the third time in his career. With 1,173 rushing yards this season, Cook passed Bill Brown and Chuck Foreman to rank third on the franchise's career rushing list with 5,993 yards. He trails only Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith.

The number Cook holds in highest regard is 18 — representing the games he played and his first full season after fighting through injuries in his first five NFL seasons.

"It means I was there for my guys," Cook said, "and that's always been my goal is just to finish with these guys. A lot of games I didn't finish a few years ago, it's just always on your conscious that I could've helped these guys win games. I could've been out there to help, and just being available all year to these guys means a lot to me."

The reformatted version of the annual all-star competition will include various athletic events, ending with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.