Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
JUSTIN JEFFERSON

After being limited to five catches in the past two games, Jefferson was the focus of the offense, gaining 143 yards on nine receptions. Kirk Cousins also repeatedly turned to Jefferson to convert third downs.

ERIC KENDRICKS

A week after a career-high 17 tackles against the Ravens, Kendricks was back in his home state and in the area where he starred at UCLA. He collected a sack and another dazzling interception to go along with a team-leading eight tackles.

TYLER CONKLIN

Conklin doubled his career touchdown total with two short catches, including one on fourth and goal from the 1 when two Chargers defenders collided in the end zone.