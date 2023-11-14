Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: What a strange and ultimately disappointing season its been for the Gophers football team and their head coach P.J. Fleck, with scrutiny mounting along with poor performances. Imagine if Minnesota goes 6-6 with wins over Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin but the year still feels hollow.

7:00: Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand to review the film of Sunday's Vikings victory. Head coach Kevin O'Connell can do new things with mobile quarterback Joshua Dobbs, and the tandem showed that off against the Saints.

27:00: Vikings poetry reveals both love and hate.

45:00: Break out the silly courts, it's NBA in-season tournament time again.

