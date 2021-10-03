Nick Chubb

Browns running back

On a day when Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was spraying throws all over the field, Chubb ate up yards and the clock, gaining 100 yards on 21 carries.

Kareem Hunt

Browns running back

It wouldn't be right to give a game ball to only one half of Cleveland's tandem. Chubb had 31 more yards, but Hunt got the touchdown and had perhaps the most significant run of the day, a 33-yarder on third and 20 at the Browns 26 that led to a field goal right before the half.

Myles Garrett

Browns defensive end

A week after setting a franchise record with four and a half sacks, Garrett anchored a dominant performance by the Cleveland defensive line. He had half a sack, two tackles for a loss and four of the Browns' 10 QB hits on Kirk Cousins.

Justin Jefferson

Vikings receiver

Jefferson was a bright spot for a stalled Vikings offense, collecting six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He would have been over 100 yards if a 37-yard catch had not been called back because of a penalty.