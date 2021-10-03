See more of the story
Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) helped Cleveland control the clock.
Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) helped Cleveland control the clock.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
This is a 2020 photo of Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Nick Chubb

Browns running back

On a day when Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was spraying throws all over the field, Chubb ate up yards and the clock, gaining 100 yards on 21 carries.

This is a 2020 photo of Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Kareem Hunt

Browns running back

It wouldn't be right to give a game ball to only one half of Cleveland's tandem. Chubb had 31 more yards, but Hunt got the touchdown and had perhaps the most significant run of the day, a 33-yarder on third and 20 at the Browns 26 that led to a field goal right before the half.

This is a 2020 photo of Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Myles Garrett

Browns defensive end

A week after setting a franchise record with four and a half sacks, Garrett anchored a dominant performance by the Cleveland defensive line. He had half a sack, two tackles for a loss and four of the Browns' 10 QB hits on Kirk Cousins.

This is a 2020 photo of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: NFLHS20

Justin Jefferson

Vikings receiver

Jefferson was a bright spot for a stalled Vikings offense, collecting six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He would have been over 100 yards if a 37-yard catch had not been called back because of a penalty.