Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has grown familiar with the NFC North's current crop of passers, a divisional landscape evolving with the position itself.

Cousins said he always watches a lot of the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, but this year's film sessions to scout opposing defenses often include the division's newcomers, the Lions' Jared Goff and the Bears' Justin Fields, who will make his 10th NFL start on Monday night against the Vikings. Cousins, a 33-year-old Pro Bowl pocket passer, has seen why Fields, the elusive 22-year-old, was worth two first-round picks for the Bears in a draft-day trade this spring.

"Super talented," Cousins said. "You can see the arm strength; you can see the athleticism. He looks to be a great player."

Fields' blurry legs and rocket arm raise the tide of young, slippery NFL quarterbacks changing how the position is played. The Vikings defense is familiar, having seen varying mobile styles already this season in the Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Chargers' Justin Herbert and Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

But at this crossroad of quarterbacking styles, Cousins still arrives at Soldier Field with the upper hand. Yes, he is 1-4 against the Bears with Minnesota, but Cousins has the Vikings' fourth-ranked offense moving in a way that remains elusive for the 31st-ranked Bears.

Sacks and turnovers have weighed down Fields. Coach Mike Zimmer's defense can upend the mistake-prone rookie, as long as they keep him pinned. Zimmer said he's wary of Fields scrambling, especially in late-half spots when coverage retreats, and the Vikings have surrendered a league-worst 69 points inside the two-minute warning before halftime.

"His legs [are] always a concern," Zimmer said. "You get bottled up and next thing you know, he's out and in space and you got guys spread out all over the place, and you have to make a tough tackle on an open-field runner who is a really good athlete."

A dynamic work in progress

Development is a matter of feel for Fields, who during a recent Sunday night at Green Bay flashed the highs and lows of learning on the job. He appeared taller than his listed 6-3 when he calmly lobbed a 19-yard ball to receiver Darnell Mooney despite a Packers defensive lineman getting a free run at him.

During a two-minute drill before halftime, Fields scrambled up the middle for 20 of his 74 rushing yards to set up a field goal and Chicago's 27-21 lead. Most of Fields' rushing attempts this season have been scrambles, not designed runs, as the Bears keep focus on his arm. He has thrown six touchdown passes to 10 interceptions this season, but Fields told Chicago reporters this week he tracks progress in more nuanced ways.

"How you feel when you're out on the field," he said. "How comfortable do you feel running these plays? And literally each and every week, I feel more and more comfortable just with the whole dynamic of a play, knowing where my answers are."

Fields thought he had the answer when he locked onto Mooney in the flat. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas read Fields' eyes and jumped the short route, finishing the interception with a 55-yard run to the end zone. Earlier in the first half, Fields said he should've been more patient when he rushed a contested pass to tight end Cole Kmet while receiver Allen Robinson became uncovered in the back of the end zone on third and goal.

"When you haven't had time to truly master your own scheme and know where all the bones are buried, then when you get multiple [defensive] looks, it can be challenging," Cousins said.

"For me, the more I played," he added, "the more I was able to understand where the bones are buried on different plays and different looks, then you can really react and play instinctively instead of having to think. That takes time."

'Get in his head a little'

This Vikings defense remains vulnerable, ranking 29th in yards allowed, but Zimmer and his coaching staff have maintained an effective pass rush despite missing key edge rushers. Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen haven't played together since Oct. 31.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson said the Vikings don't have to necessarily add to a league-leading 41 sacks to fluster Fields. They want to "get in his head" however possible. It's no coincidence that Pro Football Focus' three worst passer ratings under pressure this season are from rookies: the Jets' Zach Wilson (41.4), Fields (38.7) and the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (37.4).

"We have to affect him throughout the whole game," Tomlinson said, "whether that's batting the ball down, or being in his face when he has to throw, and just get in his head a little bit."

The Vikings defense has also been mistake-prone, surrendering the kind of big passing plays that helped the Steelers claw back from a 29-0 hole. Co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has implored his defensive backs to keep eyes on Bears receivers and not Fields.

"We've peeked in the backfield a few too many times," Adam Zimmer said. "If he starts scrambling around and you look in the backfield, you're losing your guy."

Muddying those reads, whether by mixing up coverages or disguises before the snap, has also been an emphasis as the Vikings try to leverage Fields' inexperience against him.

"That's the key [against] young quarterbacks," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "Just try to make it as dirty as possible for him, because obviously you don't see as many fire zones in college football. You don't see many zone pressures on the college level."