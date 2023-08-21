The clock is ticking. There's just one week remaining for the Vikings' roster hopefuls to make their cases before all NFL teams must set an initial 53-man roster by Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Vikings' youth movement has led to more tossups at position battles like cornerback, receiver, linebacker and defensive line. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have to curate the collective inexperience into NFL-worthy (and much-needed) depth. That may also include adding castoffs from other NFL teams. But for now, here's a projection of 53 current players.

Quarterbacks (2)

Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

Released: Jaren Hall, Jordan Ta'amu

Hall, the fifth-round pick from BYU, hasn't exactly commanded a spot on the 53-man roster. He's been inconsistent and inaccurate in practices, and the Vikings only kept Cousins and Mullens on last year's initial roster. There seems little reason to change that approach now. The team signed former XFL quarterback Jordan Ta'amu as an additional arm for this last week.

Running backs (4)

Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu

Released: DeWayne McBride, Abram Smith, Aaron Dykes

Chandler is the clear No. 2 back among the Vikings' current options. McBride, the seventh-round pick, hasn't shown to be a pro-ready player at this point. That doesn't mean he won't be eventually, but the Vikings could still be looking for help from a veteran or a waiver-wire addition. Dykes, who signed last week, flashed as a kick returner. If he's reliable on special teams, Nwangwu — out with an undisclosed injury for two weeks — could be in danger of losing his spot, too.

Wide receivers (6)

Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Jalen Reagor, Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailor

Released: Trishton Jackson, N'Keal Harry, Blake Proehl, Lucky Jackson, Garrett Maag, Thayer Thomas, Jacob Copeland

The Vikings kept only five receivers to begin 2022. I've got them keeping six because there aren't five running backs worth rostering from this collection. Depth has been better this training camp with Reagor looking more comfortable, Powell arriving as a reliable option, and Jackson's continued emergence. The question is Nailor, who has missed three weeks due to a lower leg injury, and whether he lands on an injured list.

Tight ends (3)

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt

Released: Nick Muse, Ben Sims, Collin Thompson

The Vikings are confident in this trio bolstered by the arrival of Oliver, who was graded by Pro Football Focus as one of the league's best run blockers for Baltimore in 2022. Oliver showed that promise in the preseason. His role as an in-line blocker will allow Hockenson to be featured as a receiver in two-tight end formations.

Offensive linemen (9)

LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Ezra Cleveland, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Ed Ingram, RT Brian O'Neill, G Blake Brandel, C Austin Schlottmann, OT Oli Udoh, OT Vederian Lowe

PUP list: G Chris Reed

Released: C Josh Sokol, G Jack Snyder, G Alan Ali, OT Jarrid Williams, OT Christian DiLauro

This projects the same linemen from last year — including Reed, who suffered a leg injury away from the facility this summer and may start the season on the reserve/PUP list. But inconsistent play from the interior starters (and Udoh, the swing tackle) leaves concerns.

Defensive tackles and edge rushers (11)

OLB Danielle Hunter, DT Harrison Phillips, DT Dean Lowry, NT Khyiris Tonga, OLB Marcus Davenport, OLB D.J. Wonnum, OLB Patrick Jones II, OLB Luiji Vilain, DT Jonathan Bullard, DT Jaquelin Roy, DT Ross Blacklock

Released: DT Sheldon Day, DT Esezi Otomewo, OLB Andre Carter, OLB Benton Whitley, DT Junior Aho, NT T.J. Smith, NT Calvin Avery

Injured reserve: DT James Lynch

Roy, the rookie fifth-round pick, had a strong start to camp before an undisclosed injury kept him out for a week. He said he expects to be "full go" for this week's joint practices against the Cardinals, when he has a chance to state his case over Day and Otomewo, a former Gopher. Carter got $340,000 guaranteed as an undrafted signing from Army. But he missed over a week in camp due to injury, and Vilain has had a strong summer.

Inside linebackers (4)

Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Ivan Pace Jr., Troy Dye

Released: Troy Reeder, Wilson Huber, Abraham Beauplan

Pace, the undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati, has impressed coaches and climbed up the depth chart this summer. O'Connell said last week that Pace is beyond competing for a roster spot and has the chance to play defensive snaps right away. That's a warning to Asamoah, the 2022 third-round pick, who was projected to start with Hicks in the base 3-4 defense. If coaches regard Pace as the better run defender, Asamoah may only have a passing-down role right away.

Defensive backs (11)

S Harrison Smith, S Camryn Bynum, S Josh Metellus, S Lewis Cine, S Theo Jackson, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Akayleb Evans, CB Mekhi Blackmon, CB Joejuan Williams, CB Andrew Booth Jr., CB NaJee Thompson

Released: S Jay Ward, CB Jaylin Williams, CB Tay Gowan, CB Kalon Barnes, CB C.J. Coldon Jr.

The Vikings' last fourth-round pick to not make the initial 53-man roster out of training camp was 2016 offensive lineman Willie Beavers. That's not great company for Ward, the versatile fourth-round rookie from LSU. But the Vikings have a talented safety group. And Jackson — plucked off the Titans' practice squad last fall — has earned reps as both a deep safety and nickel defender. That gives him the nod over Ward here. The only surprise at cornerback is Thompson, the undrafted rookie called Flash who has, well, flashed as a gunner in punt coverage.

Specialists (3)

K Greg Joseph, P Ryan Wright, LS Andrew DePaola

Joseph outlasted another rookie kicker — this time, Georgia's Jack Podlesny, who was released last week — and has been a perfect 7-for-7 in two preseason games.