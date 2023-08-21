The Vikings signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who was recently named the XFL's Offensive Player of the Year, on Monday. He'll give the team an additional arm for the last week of the preseason.

Ta'amu, the former Mississippi quarterback who went undrafted in 2019, rejoins two former D.C. Defenders teammates, receiver Lucky Jackson and running back Abram Smith. He threw for 1,894 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games for the Defenders.

The Vikings waived outside linebacker Curtis Weaver as a corresponding move.

Fifth-round rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is going to "get a ton" of playing time against the Arizona Cardinals next Saturday, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. Perhaps the Vikings will rest backup quarterback Nick Mullens and have Ta'amu as an emergency option in the exhibition finale.

"I spent more time in the playbook," Hall said after completing 4 of 7 passes for 49 yards against the Titans last Saturday. "I spent a lot of time watching film last week. You learn that it's not as valuable as knowing your plays. You have to know your plays first and foremost, so I spent a lot more time seeing our plays and visualizing, just a better combination of film and play [studying]."