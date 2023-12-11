Vikings beat Raiders 3-0; Justin Jefferson injured again, Joshua Dobbs benched
Greg Joseph's field goal with less than two to minutes to play broke a scoreless tie and Ivan Pace's interception sealed the win in a history-making and injury-filled game.
What took so long for Vikings' Kevin O'Connell to turn to Nick Mullens?
Nick Mullens offered a shot of adrenaline that was needed to revive an inept offense led by Joshua Dobbs that was pulling the Vikings to a third consecutive defeat.
Five extra points: Vikings-Raiders losers? Almost everything connected with this game
It was a battle — or perhaps a tragic comedy — between two inept offenses when the Vikings went to Vegas.
Vikings rookie Ivan Pace Jr. steps up again when the defense 'had to have it'
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. had 13 tackles and a game-sealing interception as he continues to grow into a leading role with Jordan Hicks out because of injury.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will return to ManningCast tonight
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will join Peyton and Eli Manning's show while two "Monday Night Football" games are being played at the same time.
Injuries pile up on Vikings offense as Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, Brian O'Neill, Jalen Nailor all depart
Kevin O'Connell called his offense "week-to-week," and his team has one fewer day to recover, with its next game Saturday at Cincinnati.
Three keys to the Vikings' 3-0 victory over the Raiders
Ivan Pace Jr. was all over the field, with a team-leading 13 tackles and the game-sealing interception.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson knocked out of Raiders game with chest injury
Justin Jefferson, returning from a seven-game absence, was injured on his second catch and taken to the hospital after a hard hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps.
Podcast: Vikings' ugly win features QB change, defensive brilliance and rising rookie
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 3-0 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas, where Joshua Dobbs lost his job and a rookie defender kept rising.
Gallery: Vikings manage ugly 3-0 victory over Raiders
Returning from a bye week, the Vikings broke their two-game losing streak with a field goal in the fourth quarter in an ugly and injury-filled game.
