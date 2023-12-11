Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) celebrated his second-quarter sack of Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The Vikings defense had four sacks and two takeaways in the 3-0 shutout victory.

Vikings beat Raiders 3-0; Justin Jefferson injured again, Joshua Dobbs benched

December 11, 2023 - 8:41 AM

Greg Joseph's field goal with less than two to minutes to play broke a scoreless tie and Ivan Pace's interception sealed the win in a history-making and injury-filled game.

What took so long for Vikings' Kevin O'Connell to turn to Nick Mullens?

December 11, 2023 - 8:58 AM

Nick Mullens offered a shot of adrenaline that was needed to revive an inept offense led by Joshua Dobbs that was pulling the Vikings to a third consecutive defeat.

Five extra points: Vikings-Raiders losers? Almost everything connected with this game

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) missed a pass in the first quarter as Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig (25) played defense in Las Vegas.

December 11, 2023 - 6:30 AM

It was a battle — or perhaps a tragic comedy — between two inept offenses when the Vikings went to Vegas.

Vikings rookie Ivan Pace Jr. steps up again when the defense 'had to have it'

Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. celebrated his fourth-quarter interception with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon on Sunday in Las Vegas.

December 11, 2023 - 7:50 AM

Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. had 13 tackles and a game-sealing interception as he continues to grow into a leading role with Jordan Hicks out because of injury.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will return to ManningCast tonight

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins last appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning’s show on Nov. 7, 2022 after beating Washington, his former team.

December 11, 2023 - 7:15 AM

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will join Peyton and Eli Manning's show while two "Monday Night Football" games are being played at the same time.

Injuries pile up on Vikings offense as Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, Brian O'Neill, Jalen Nailor all depart

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) jumped over Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig (25) picking up a first down in the second quarter Sunday December ,10 ,2023 in,Las Vegas, Nev. ] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com

December 10, 2023 - 8:59 PM

Kevin O'Connell called his offense "week-to-week," and his team has one fewer day to recover, with its next game Saturday at Cincinnati.

Three keys to the Vikings' 3-0 victory over the Raiders

Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) celebrated his fourth-quarter interception against the Raiders with cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97).

December 10, 2023 - 6:43 PM

Ivan Pace Jr. was all over the field, with a team-leading 13 tackles and the game-sealing interception.