Greg Joseph's field goal with less than two to minutes to play broke a scoreless tie and Ivan Pace's interception sealed the win in a history-making and injury-filled game.

What took so long for Vikings' Kevin O'Connell to turn to Nick Mullens? Nick Mullens offered a shot of adrenaline that was needed to revive an inept offense led by Joshua Dobbs that was pulling the Vikings to a third consecutive defeat.