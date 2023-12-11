Key player

Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr.

The undrafted rookie had eight tackles (six solo) by the end of the FIRST QUARTER. The Raiders ran 19 plays in the first quarter, but Pace helped stop eight plays on drives that led to two punts from Las Vegas. He finished with a team-leading 13 tackles (seven solo), a sack and the game-sealing interception off Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the final minutes. Pace has been the Vikings' leading tackler in each of the last three games since veteran Jordan Hicks suffered a leg injury that required surgery. Pace is coming into his own while taking on a larger role in Hicks' absence.

Key play

Pace's first NFL interception

After kicker Greg Joseph's 36-yard field goal with 1 minute, 57 seconds remaining gave the Vikings a 3-0 lead, Pace read the Raiders' first play like it was intended for him. He dropped into zone coverage, read O'Connell's eyes and sat in front of a short route from receiver Davante Adams. The backflip Pace landed in the Raiders' end zone was more impressive than the catch he needed to make on a pass thrown right to him.

Key number

0

No turnovers. Every Raiders drive — all 12 of them — started in Las Vegas territory as the Vikings did not make it easy for them to score points. The Vikings offense struggled badly; quarterback Joshua Dobbs was benched for Nick Mullens in the fourth quarter. But they didn't make the disastrous plays that led to the 12-10 loss to the Bears two weeks ago. This was just the second game this season in which the Vikings didn't commit a turnover, joining the Nov. 12 win against the Saints. Only the Browns offense (27) has more turnovers than the Vikings' 24 this season.

Up next

at Cincinnati, Saturday, noon (NFL Network, WCCO)

The Bengals (7-6) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and didn't look back during a 34-14 win over the Colts on Sunday. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, the former Vikings reserve, returned to the game after briefly exiting with a thumb injury. Browning is 2-1 since replacing starter Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: L, 34-28 at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: L, 28-24 vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: W, 21-13 at Carolina

Oct. 8: L, 27-20 vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: W, 19-13 at Chicago

Oct. 23: W, 22-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: W, 24-10 at Green Bay

Nov. 5: W, 31-28 at Atlanta

Nov. 12: W, 27-19 vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19: L, 21-20 at Denver

Nov. 27: L, 12-10 vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: W, 3-0 at Las Vegas

Dec. 16: at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

TBA: at Detroit