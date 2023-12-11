Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 3-0 win in Las Vegas — the NFL's first such final score since 2007 — and how head coach Kevin O'Connell got the the point of benching Joshua Dobbs for Nick Mullens. Is this Mullens' job for the next week? What happened with Dobbs? How about linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and this defense?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.