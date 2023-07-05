Bloomington native Jackson Yueill has been added to the U.S. men's national soccer team's roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout stage.

Yueill, 26, is a midfielder for the San Jose Earthquakes and will replace injured Alan Soñora on the U.S. roster. The Americans face Canada in a Gold Cup quarterfinal Sunday at 7 p.m., in Cincinnati, televised on FS1.

Yueill has played 16 times for the USMNT and was part of the squad that won the 2021 Gold Cup title. He scored a career-high four MLS goals for San Jose last season and in 21 MLS games this season, he has one goal and three assists for the Earthquakes.