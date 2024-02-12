Minnesota made the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

While the Vikings missed their shot at the playoffs with a 30-20 loss to the Lions in December, a Red Wing company was partly responsible for the most bombastic halftime show in recent memory. R&B superstar Usher wowed crowds in Las Vegas and across the globe when he donned a pair of roller skates and elaborately glided across the stage, flanked by dozens of backup dancers.

Soon afterward, the "Confessions" crooner announced the footwear will be widely available as part of a collaboration with Riedell Skates. The company touted the new skate line later in the evening.

Usher co-designed the Flipper's World Quadz, which retail for $1,145 and feature a velcro patch in addition to traditional laces. The R&B star has been a Riedell fan for some time. The company caught Usher skating around on a pair of Riedells in 2022: