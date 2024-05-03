The University of Minnesota is considering raising tuition at each of its five campuses next school year as U leaders try to deal with inflation, requests for higher wages and other factors that are squeezing their budget.

Tuition rates at the U vary based on the type of program and the location where classes are held. Under a proposal coming before the Board of Regents next week, Minnesota residents taking undergraduate classes on the Twin Cities campus would pay $15,148 in tuition next school year, a 4.5% increase. Increases on other campuses would range from 1.5% to 4.5%.

The tuition rates are outlined in a $5 billion budget proposal that would also increase salaries for some employees and call for budget cuts for some parts of the university. U faculty have been calling on leaders to increase their salaries, saying research shows their wages are not comparable to some other large research universities.

"While it is challenging to build a budget that achieves strategic goals and advances the University's excellence in the face of rising costs, flat state support, and limited revenue growth, this budget successfully addresses key priorities shared by the President and the Board of Regents," U leaders wrote in documents prepared for next week's board meeting. "It does so by investing in building and maintaining excellence, incorporating a responsible tuition and fee plan, and challenging all units within the University to continuously prioritize and improve efficiency to move resources to areas of highest strategic impact or need."

U regents will accept feedback online and in a public forum May 10. They're expected to take a final vote on the budget in June.

Student government leaders say they understand the U needs to find ways to deal with inflation, but they've also been encouraging administrators to remember that an increase of a few hundred dollars could affect a student's ability to pay for school or rent.

"We, in student government, are always going to be advocating for the university to keep tuition as low as possible because we understand that can prevent students from being able to access an affordable higher education," said Sara Davis, undergraduate student government president. "We want folks to come here and we want to keep the talent that we have in Minnesota here."

