University of Minnesota regents on Monday decided to bring in an outside candidate — former DFL congressional candidate and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger — to serve as the institution's interim president.

Ettinger told regents in a public meeting Monday morning that he has family ties to the university and would love to be of service to it, helping to both fulfill its long-term goals and help with "a reset with the public."

The university will now begin negotiating a potential contract with Ettinger who, if he accepts the position, will take over when current U President Joan Gabel leaves to take another job.

Ettinger launched his first political campaign last year, running for the chance to represent Minnesota's First District in Congress but ultimately losing to U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican. Ettinger worked from 1999 to 2004 as president of Jennie-O Turkey Store Inc. and went on to become chief executive officer of the Hormel Foods Corp. He is currently board chair for the Hormel Foundation, which, among other things, is partnering with the U and Riverland Community College in Austin, Minn., to help create a complex for agricultural and climate change research and teaching.

Regents who voted to select Ettinger said they believing bringing in an outside candidate would allow the university to benefit from having a fresh perspective, while keeping other key senior leaders in place.

"It might be wiser to choose somebody else who is from the outside," said Regent Ruth Johnson.

Robyn Gulley, who voted against, said she had "one reservation."

"I have, for a long time, been really concerned about corporate influence in higher ed," she said, adding that her remarks were not about Ettinger specifically.

Regent Kodi J. Verhalen abstained.

Other finalists for the job were: Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause; U Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Myron Frans; and E. Thomas Sullivan, who previously served as president at the University of Vermont and before that, worked as a provost and senior vice president at the U.

This story is developing and will be updated.