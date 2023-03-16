Tuition revenue at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus is likely to come in $17.3 million less than administrators initially expected, according to new data presented to lawmakers this week.

The university's flagship campus accounts for nearly three-quarters of the $24 million shortfall that administrators reported amid an effort to seek additional funding from the state.

The new data was released at the request of representatives on the Minnesota House's higher education committee, and who said the university needed to provide them with more detail to justify their request for additional funding.

Top U administrators are set to appear before the committee at a meeting that begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

In a letter submitted to lawmakers before the hearing, the U said that $17.3 million drop in tuition revenue at the Twin Cities campus represented a roughly 2% decline compared to their initial projections.

The widest swing was at the Morris campus, where tuition revenue came in about 19% — or $2 million — less than initially expected.

In public meetings last week, Julie Tonneson, the university's budget director, said the tuition shortfall was unlike any other she'd seen in her 30 years with the university and driven by a number of factors, including: enrollment declines at each campus, more students completing their studies faster, and a change in the mix of in- and out-of-state students, who pay different rates.

The university hasn't yet released a more detailed breakdown that would show how those factors are playing out on each of the system's five campuses.

The university is seeking nearly $1.7 billion from the state to help cover its general operations over the next two years — roughly $302 million more than it has been receiving.

In its letter to lawmakers, the U said it would need $223.5 million of that increase to freeze tuition for resident undergraduate students, an issue that has been a top priority for some lawmakers. With a smaller $135 million increase, the U said resident undergraduate students on the Twin Cities campus would likely face tuition increases of 6.5 to 7.5%, while students on other campuses would likely face increases of 3 to 4%.

"Under all scenarios, there will be spending reductions and increases in the nonresident, graduate, and professional tuition rates," the university wrote.

This story is developing and will be updated.