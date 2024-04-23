University of Minnesota police arrested nine people after a pro-Palestinian encampment set up overnight on the Northrup Mall on the Twin Cities campus.

Video and photos posted to social media showed student groups pitched tents about 4 a.m. and placed signs aimed at showing "solidarity with the people of Palestine." About two hours later, university police arrived.

"The group was asked to disperse by 7 a.m. and told they would be arrested if they chose to stay past that time," the university said in a statement. "Some of those present chose to disperse and continue peacefully protesting, but nine chose to remain and were arrested without incident."

University police have since removed the tents, and Hennepin County jail rosters show they brought in nine people on misdemeanor trespass charges.

The protest comes at a time when students at other campuses across the country, including Columbia and Yale universities, are holding similar demonstrations.

University officials across the nation are facing pressure to balance the free speech rights of students and faculty with a need to protect students from differing backgrounds. The U.S. Department of Education has reported a rise in complaints of both antisemitism and Islamophobia since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel and the Israeli strikes in Gaza. The U is one of more than 100 universities under investigation for possible discrimination, its case stemming from a complaint on antisemitism.

The university's statement said it "supports and respects free speech through lawful protest."

"As a public research university, demonstrations where groups express diverse views and opinions occur regularly on our campus," the statement said. "We support the rights of all members of our University community to speak and demonstrate peacefully."

It also said the encampment violated both state trespassing law and a university policy that prohibits setting up tents without a permit. "In addition, Public Safety has not allowed any encampments, tents, fires, or other types of encampment living arrangements on any University properties or in buildings," the U statement said.

Some student groups announced plans for an additional protest Tuesday afternoon to both reaffirm their support for Palestinians and speak out against the arrests.

This story is developing and may be updated.