U.S. inflation is continuing to cool, though a resilient labor market has buoyed the cost of services from car repairs to dentistry.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% year-over-year in October, down from 3.7% in September, according to data the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday.

"This is good news," said Louis Johnston, an economics professor at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University. "It continues the trend that the Federal Reserve wanted, which is to bring inflation down gradually."

A decline in energy prices contributed to the slowdown, though food prices continued to rise. A 4% bump in "core" inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, was down just slightly compared to last month.

Prices in the Midwest are lower than the U.S. as a whole, with a 2.9% bump from October 2022 to October 2023. The Twin Cities has experienced even lower inflation, with a 2.2% increase year-over-year in September, the last month for which data are available.

The CPI measures the change in prices consumers paid for goods and services. Price increases reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, but the rate of inflation has fallen as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates to 5.25% to 5.5%. The Fed's goal is 2% inflation, which is the agreed-upon level to achieve both maximum employment and price stability.

Fed officials have signaled they intend to leave rates higher for longer as they work to rein in the economy. In remarks in Washington, D.C. Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he and his colleagues "expect that the process of getting inflation sustainably down to 2% has a long way to go."

"The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time; we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance," he said. "We know that ongoing progress toward our 2% goal is not assured: Inflation has given us a few head fakes."

Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist and managing director at BMO capital markets, said while "it's too early [for the Fed] to declare victory" against inflation, the latest CPI numbers will likely keep the FOMC from raising rates at its December meeting.

"We don't have any more rate hikes in our forecast," he said. "We expect them to start cutting rates in the third quarter of next year."

Though consumer prices were down overall in October, the picture was less linear up close: While airline fares dropped 13.2%, car insurance rose 19.2%; while fuel oil was down 21.4%, electricity was up 2.4%. And while shelter costs increased 6.7% year-over-year, the month-to-month jump slowed at just 0.3%.

"At some level, people who are giving excuses for inflation are running out of excuses. First, it was the supply chain, then it was war, then it was oil," said VV Chari, a University of Minnesota economics professor. "Much of the inflation that we have been seeing is in services, and even there, they used to blame it all on housing. This month's reading says it's not housing."

Labor costs drive services inflation, and a resilient labor market is contributing to price increases even as job growth slows. That's puzzling for monetary policymakers, who expect the labor market to loosen as inflation declines.

"The usual way their levers work is you raise interest rates, that softens up the economy and that shows up as declining [gross domestic product] and increasing unemployment. Well, we're not seeing either of those things," Johnston said. "To me, that's the big story now is that we are in a situation where the historical relationships just don't seem to hold."