After being closed for indoor recreation in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Bank will reopen for indoor in-line skating and running in mid-December.

The "Winter Warm-Up" recreation program will begin Dec. 14 and run from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Jan. 27, except for Dec. 23. Tickets are $12 per person for each session and will become available starting Dec. 7 through www.ticketmaster.com.

Sessions will be open to all ages but capped at 600 participants, with 300 runners and 300 skaters allowed.

"We look forward to hosting affordable and accessible recreational activities for the public each year, including the beloved tradition of in-line skating and indoor running at U.S. Bank Stadium," Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) Chairman Michael Vekich said.

In-line skating will take place on the main concourse, with open skating for the first three hours and speed skating in the final hour of each session. Skaters must bring their own equipment, including safety helmets.

Runners will use the upper concourse and must wear shoes. No strollers will be allowed. Updates will be posted at www.usbankstadium.com.

The MSFA suggests that participants wear masks during the sessions, but it won't require proof of vaccination.

The pandemic shut athletes out of the building last winter. The last indoor session held was on Feb. 10, 2020.