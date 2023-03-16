Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is providing $1 billion in uninsured deposits to help support the beleaguered California-based First Republic Bank.

It's part of a $30 billion rescue package 11 of the country's biggest banks put together in an effort to keep First Republic from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week and to help stabilize the banking sector.

In a statement, U.S. Bank said it's providing these funds to support the bank and the broader banking system.

"Today's action underscores our desire to play a supportive, constructive role in helping find solutions to the immediate challenges," the company said in a statement. "Additionally, the effort by the federal government to bring together the banking sector, including U.S. Bank, speaks to the strength of the overall financial system."

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo have pledged to each put $5 billion into First Republic, while Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs will deposit $2.5 billion. Five other banks, including U.S. Bank, are contributing $1 billion each.

Shares of First Republic had fallen sharply this week, dropping 60% on Monday alone. It serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed on Friday leading to federal regulators was seizing it after customers began frantically withdrawing their deposits.

First Republic appeared to be facing a similar crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.