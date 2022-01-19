U.S. Bancorp's profit rose 10% in the fourth quarter, reaching $1.67 billion from $1.52 billion a year earlier.

That amounted to $1.07 a share, which was slightly lower than analysts' expectations.

The growth was primarily driven by a lower provision for credit losses, as the company has been reducing the rainy-day funds it set aside early in the pandemic in anticipation of higher loan defaults. The company said it released $145 million of loan loss reserves in the quarter.

U.S. Bank's total revenue declined slightly by 1.2%, driven by lower mortgage banking revenue. The larger drop came in net interest income, which decreased 1.6%. Noninterest income was down 0.6%.

Average deposits grew 6.5% over the year to $27.4 billion. And average total loans were up slightly mostly because of a growth in credit card balances and in retail loans, which was primarily due to increase auto and recreational vehicle lending.

Credit quality is particularly strong right now with its net charge-off ratio at historical low of 17 basis points in the fourth quarter, Andy Cecere, CEO of U.S. Bancorp, said in a statement.

"As we start a new year, we are encouraged by the momentum building in each of our lines of business," he said. "The investments we have made in our digital transformation and payments ecosystem initiatives will continue to enable customer and revenue growth and we expect continued momentum in customer spend activity and loan growth."